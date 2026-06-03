PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Roadworks
LOSTWITHIEL: Grenville Road in Lostwithiel is set for a closure in early July in order to enable the maintenance of level crossings to take place.
The closure will be between the hours of 11pm until 5am on July 4 and July 5.
The road affected is Grenville Road over the length of the level crossing and an alternative route will be signed on site.
Pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties during the hours of the closure.
POLPERRO: Talland Hill in Polperro is set to be closed overnight in late June.
The prohibition on traffic is necessary for fire hydrant repairs, and it is expected to be closed between the hours of 7pm and 7am during the dates of June 29 to July 1.
An alternative route will be signposted while pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained during the closure.
GUNNISLAKE: Fore Street in Gunnislake is set to be closed between 7pm and 7am on June 15 to June 16.
This is to enable manhole chamber rebuild works to be undertaken. Pedestrian access will be maintained to the site.
SALTASH: Footway F7166 and Beweys Park in Saltash is set to be closed from June 17 and June 19 during the hours of 7.30am and 6pm.
This is to enable ducting works to be undertaken. There is no alternative route.
WEST LOOE: North Road in West Looe is set to be closed between June 17 and June 19 between the hours of 8am until 7pm in order to enable blockage clearing works to take place.
The road affected is North Road between the properties known as Blue Cottage and Number 1, Sea View.
An alternative route will be signed on site with the closure set to be in force between 8am and 6pm during the mentioned dates.
UPTON CROSS: The road from the junction to the north of Sutton to Upton Orchard in Upton Cross is set to be closed between June 17 and June 18 for overhead fibre connection works to take place.
Pedestrian access will be maintained to properties.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.