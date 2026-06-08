RESIDENTS in Saltash have condemned the destruction of a popular public bench on St Stephens Road after it was vandalised beyond repair and removed from the area.
Saltash Town Council confirmed the incident had been reported to Devon and Cornwall police and appealed for residents to help protect community spaces by reporting anti-social behaviour and damage to public amenities.
The bench was particularly valued by older residents who used it as a resting point while walking up St Stephens Road from Saltash town centre. Its removal has sparked disappointment across the community, with many describing the vandalism as ‘senseless and damaging’ to an important local facility.
In a statement, Saltash Town Council said: “We know this will be disappointing news for many people. This bench was well used, particularly by older members of our community who rely on it as a resting point when walking up St Stephen’s Road from Saltash town centre.”
“The bench was also one of Saltash’s “Happy to Chat” benches, part of a wider initiative aimed at reducing loneliness and encouraging conversation within the community. The scheme encourages people to stop, sit together and connect with others.”
Council officials stressed that the destruction of the bench goes beyond simple criminal damage, affecting residents who relied on it daily and putting additional pressure on public finances.
The statement added: “Vandalism like this not only removes valuable community assets, but also places unnecessary pressure on public funds that are intended to benefit everyone.”
Installed by Saltash Town Council and funded in partnership with Cornwall Council through the Town Council’s Community Chest fund, the bench had become a familiar and well-used feature of the area.
The council is encouraging anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or vandalism to report it, adding that community support is essential in helping to care for shared public spaces and amenities across Saltash.
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