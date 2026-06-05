A PLAN for a large-scale housing development on the outskirts of St Austell has run into further opposition.
Persimmon Homes has submitted an outline planning application to Cornwall Council for up to 325 houses off Tregorrick Road on land south east of Gewans Farm.
Pentewan Valley Parish Council has already objected on numerous grounds to the proposal following a meeting at St Austell Rugby Club which was attended by more than 150 members of the public.
Since that objection, another has been submitted to Cornwall Council by St Austell Bay Parish Council which says it strongly objects to the application.
St Austell Bay Parish Council said: “A major objection is that highways and access roads to the site are totally unsuitable.”
The parish council said the routes were narrow and tortuous, and “unable to serve such a large development”.
The council also said the proposed housing estate amounts to overdevelopment in open countryside and that the infrastructure and emergency service provision in the St Austell area is insufficient for another large development.
St Austell Town Council’s planning and regeneration committee is due to consider the application at 6pm on Monday, June 15, at the White River Community Church in Trinity Street and is encouraging members of the public to attend the meeting to share their views. The council will decide its position on the application at this meeting.
If built, around a quarter of the properties on the development would be transferred to a housing association, which Persimmon Homes says would help in Cornwall “to lower the local housing waiting list which, at over 25,000 households, is one of Britain’s longest”.
The application has received nearly 100 comments of objection from members of the public since appearing on Cornwall Council’s planning portal. The comments raise concerns about the impact on infrastructure, flood risk and increased traffic.
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