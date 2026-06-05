THE centre of St Austell is set to be a hive of activity on Saturday, June 13, as the family day of the St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature takes place.
The schools day of the festival will be staged on Friday at host schools in St Austell, Newquay and Bodmin. Children will travel to the schools to take part in author events.
Then the family day will feature a range of events and a visit from Peter Rabbit in St Austell town centre.
The festival organisers have lined up more than 25 children’s authors and illustrators for the big celebration which is in its fourth year.
Author and illustrator Laura Ellen Anderson who is co-patron of the festival with AF Steadman will be hosting a draw-along event at St John’s Methodist Church. Maudie Smith will be at Unit 4 in White River Place for interactive storytelling and a grumpiest face contest, while Mama G will be presenting a high-energy family storytime in Holy Trinity Church.
The full programme is available to view online at www.staustellfestivalofchildrensliterature.com
Each of the family day events costs £1 to attend, making them more accessible to those who want to experience an author event or illustrator workshop.
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