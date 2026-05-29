A POPULAR event that has cemented its place as a summer highlight in Cornwall returns to Looe on Sunday, June 21.
The Looe Raft Race, which is organised by the Looe Boat Owners Association and Looe RNLI, will bring a day of competitive and light-hearted river racing to the town.
Last year’s event was anything but quiet, with 20 homemade rafts and more than 100 rowers taking part to help raise more than £2,500 for Looe Lifeboats. The spirit of friendly chaos ruled as people from all ages took part with the roar of cheering crowds filling the air.
Racers for this year’s event will navigate a course rounding the Banjo Pier before heading up the Looe River, with all races finishing at the RNLI Slipway. The first race sets off at 11.30am from East Looe Beach.
Teams can join in several classes and compete, not just for the fun and the fundraising, but also for trophies and prizes donated by organisations and businesses in the town. Awards are given to the class winners, as well as to best fundraiser and best fancy dress.
Hundreds of spectators are expected to watch the action from different viewing points including the Banjo Pier, East Looe Quayside and across the river in West Looe and Pennyland.
A spokesperson for Looe RNLI said: “The Looe raft race is back, and 2026 is going to be bigger and better!
“Looe RNLI volunteers are delighted that the Looe Boat Owners Association are again able to help organise this year’s raft race. As well as an enjoyable day on the river, this event raises valuable funds for the RNLI.”
The event is sponsored by Looe Walking Tours, Looe Sea Safari, Trelay Holiday Park and The Portbyhan Hotel & Restaurant.
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