A HISTORIC building overlooking West Looe could be given a new lease of life under ambitious redevelopment plans that would see the long-derelict Polvellan House transformed into apartments as part of a wider 25-home scheme.
A full planning application has been submitted to Cornwall Council for the site on the northern hillside above Millpool – with proposals centred on restoring and repurposing the historic house while creating a collection of new homes within its grounds.
Developers Tucker Homes Ltd are seeking permission for 25 dwellings in total, including the conversion of the original manor-style house into a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments. The scheme would also include 20 newly built apartments and two pavilion-style houses, alongside parking, landscaping and woodland management works.
The plans aim to retain the historic core of Polvellan House, which dates back to the 18th century and has undergone numerous additions over the years. More recently, it has stood empty for years and is described in planning documents as being in a derelict state.
Architects say the building has deteriorated further since an earlier planning application was withdrawn, while storms have caused damage to parts of the surrounding woodland.
Under the proposals, sections of the building considered unsympathetic to the original architecture would be demolished, while historically significant elements would be restored and incorporated into new residential accommodation.
A contemporary extension is proposed on the southern elevation to improve apartment layouts, while a new bay window would be added to the western end of the building. Designers say these modern additions would be clearly distinguishable from the original structure through the use of timber cladding and contemporary materials.
The plans also include restoring the property's historic southern entrance through the construction of a simple columned portico, helping to re-establish part of the building's original character.
According to the design team, the aim is to preserve as much of the historic layout and fabric as possible while ensuring the building can be brought back into viable use.
Beyond the house itself, the wider development has been redesigned following concerns raised by Cornwall Council planners over an earlier scheme. The proposed central apartment buildings have been reduced in size, repositioned and reorientated to lessen their visual impact.
The new buildings would step down the hillside contours and be constructed using natural materials including timber and slate cladding. Green roofs and extensive landscaping are also proposed to help the development blend into its woodland setting.
All of the new apartments would feature balconies or private outdoor spaces with views across the estuary, while the pavilion houses would provide larger two-bedroom accommodation over two storeys.
The scheme also includes improvements to the site’s neglected woodland through a long-term management plan. Historic garden features, which have largely disappeared over time, would also be enhanced through new landscaping works.
Previous public consultation on development proposals for the site found strong support for bringing Polvellan House back into use.
If approved, the plans would transform one of Looe's most recognisable but neglected historic buildings while delivering new homes in a prominent location.
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