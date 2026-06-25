RESIDENTS are being invited to stand for election to Saltash Town Council following the opening of nominations for a vacant seat in the Trematon Ward.
The vacancy has arisen after the resignation of former councillor Gordon McCaw, who stepped down from the council last month after less than a year in office.
Mr McCaw was co-opted onto Saltash Town Council in June 2025 but later resigned, issuing a statement in which he criticised what he described as a lack of willingness within the council to deliver “meaningful change”.
An election is to be held should sufficient nominations be received.
Nomination papers are now available for anyone wishing to stand for election. Completed nomination papers must be submitted in person by 4pm on Friday, July 3.
Candidates may collect nomination papers from Cornwall Council, County Hall, Treyew Road, Truro TR1 3AY, or from Saltash Town Council at The Guildhall, 12 Lower Fore Street, Saltash PL12 6JX.
Further information is available from Cornwall Council Electoral Services on 01872 324196 or via email at [email protected]
Completed nomination papers may be delivered at the following times:
- Truro (County Hall): 26, 29 and 30 June, and 2 and 3 July, between 10am–1pm and 2pm–4pm
- Liskeard (Chi Marghas): 1 July only, between 10am–1pm and 2pm–4pm
If an election is required, polling day will be held on Thursday, July 30 at Latchbrook Scout Hall.
A public vote will take place only if ten electors from Trematon Ward formally request a by-election. Requests must be submitted in writing to Cornwall Council’s Proper Officer at County Hall, Truro.
If the required requests are received, the election will proceed to polling day. If not, the vacancy will be filled by co-option, whereby councillors appoint a replacement without a public ballot.
The possibility of a contested election has already prompted discussion among Saltash councillors regarding the cost of preparing for a vote.
At a recent full council meeting, councillors approved the issuing of polling cards should an election go ahead, adding approximately £4,000 to the overall cost.
This brings the potential cost of the by-election to around £12,000, with councillors stating that polling cards would help ensure residents across Trematon Ward’s rural communities are aware of where and how to vote.
Supporters of the measure argued polling cards would reduce confusion over ward boundaries, polling stations and voting arrangements, while others questioned whether the additional expenditure represents value for money.
Some councillors warned that the authority risks spending thousands of pounds on a contest that may attract limited turnout, noting that polling cards are not legally required for town and parish council elections.
Residents who are not registered to vote must apply by midnight on Tuesday, July 14.
The election process is being administered by Cornwall Council Electoral Services, not Saltash Town Council.
The outcome of the process will determine whether residents elect their new representative at the ballot box or the vacancy is filled through co-option.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.