SALTASH Community School has announced it will close early tomorrow (Thursday, June 25) as the ongoing heatwave continues to affect classrooms and the comfort of students and staff.
The school said it has been reviewing the situation daily throughout the extreme weather, with staff monitoring conditions to ensure students remain safe and comfortable.
Headteacher Sara Del Gaudio thanked families for their support during what she described as an “unprecedented heatwave”, acknowledging that managing the situation has been challenging with different views and circumstances to consider.
While many students and staff coped brilliantly during the hot weather, the school said it was aware that some classrooms became too warm after midday, creating uncomfortable conditions for those inside.
Staff responded by adapting lessons, moving activities outdoors where possible and making changes to help students stay comfortable. To provide an extra boost during the heat, students and staff were also treated to ice poles as a way of helping everyone cool down and stay refreshed.
The school also praised the fantastic behaviour, attitude and resilience shown by students throughout the challenging conditions, with pupils continuing to engage positively despite the disruption caused by the extreme temperatures.
The school has now decided that an early finish would be the best solution for tomorrow.
Students will be allowed to leave the school site at 12.30pm, allowing the school to make the most of the cooler morning temperatures while avoiding a full closure for families who may struggle with childcare arrangements.
The decision also allows the school to continue meeting safeguarding responsibilities, particularly for vulnerable students who may be more affected by the extreme heat.
In a message to parents and carers, Ms Del Gaudio said: “Thank you for working with us during this unprecedented heatwave – to those of you who have supported us, we are genuinely grateful, as these situations are never easy to manage with so many differing opinions.”
She added that the school understands the early closure may cause inconvenience and thanked families for their understanding.
With temperatures expected to fall tomorrow evening, the school is asking for support in ensuring students return for full attendance on Friday.
Saltash Community School said it will continue to monitor conditions and has encouraged families to get in touch if they have any questions or concerns.
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