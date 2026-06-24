The Met Office has warned that ‘very hot weather’ will continue in general until at least Thursday across parts of Cornwall, although some variations from place to place and day by day are likely. Temperatures by day are widely expected to exceed 30 Celsius, with the hottest areas in the country potentially peaking around 38 to 40 Celsius within the embedded red warning.
As a result, more than 10 schools have announced a complete or partial closure for the day.
The complete list of schools is:
- Launceston College - closed all day
- North Cornwall AP Academy - closed all day
- North Petherwin Primary School - closing early 12pm
- Restormel AP Academy - closed all day
- South Petherwin Primary School - closed all day
- Torpoint Community College - closing early 12.30pm
- Trekenner Primary School - closing early 12.30pm
- Upton Cross Academy - closing early at 12:30pm
- Werrington Primary School - Breakfast club 8am, rest of school 8.40am. Closing early 12pm
- Whitstone C P School- closing early 12pm
- Windmill Hill Academy - closing early 12pm
Other schools, such as Tregadillett Primary School, have said they will not be closing but will instead be authorising absences of any children who’s parents deem it necessary.
A school spokesperson explained: “We are mindful that Launceston College will be closed tomorrow due to the heat, and other schools are making adjustments.
“We appreciate that tomorrow is forecast to be slightly hotter than today, and that there is a weather warning in place, with less wind making it feel even hotter.
“Tregadillett Primary School will be open tomorrow (June 24) for those who need us, and will authorise absence for any families who feel that keeping children at home would be better for them.”
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