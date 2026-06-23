WITH temperatures set to rise even further, schools across the region are taking decisive action and announcing early closures this week.
With the heatwave in full force, and temperatures looking to reach a scorching 34°C in parts, some schools across Cornwall and Devon have announced planned closures in an effort to protect students.
Among those planning to close is Launceston College.
In a letter to parents, the school principal, Mr Matthew Thompson said: “Due to the current extreme heat and weather warning, I have taken the decision to close the college tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24.
“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our top priorities. Over the last two days, we have worked hard to mitigate the rising temperatures. Despite relaxing our uniform policy, deploying extra fans, and maximising ventilation, the heat within our classrooms has reached a level where we can no longer maintain a safe or comfortable learning environment.”
During the closure, students will be expected to utilise remote learning tools.
Mr Thompson added: “We will monitor the weather forecast tomorrow to make a decision regarding opening on Thursday.
“We understand that short-notice closures can cause inconvenience for families, and we sincerely apologise for this. We have not taken this decision lightly, but we must put the health of our school community first.”
However, it isn’t only Launceston College which has announced closures, Holsworthy Primary School has also informed parents that it will be hosting half days tomorrow (June 24) and Thursday, June 25.
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