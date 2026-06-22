A MILITARY helicopter flew low overhead when a parade made its way through the centre of St Austell as the town hosted the Cornwall Armed Forces Day event.
The Merlin helicopter made its pass as the procession reached the town’s war memorial where the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho and other dignitaries had gathered.
The event on Saturday, June 20, was organised by the Royal British Legion (RBL).
Town clerk David Pooley said: “The RBL did a tremendous job to bring this event to St Austell. We had a fantastic parade, a military village and musical entertainment. Particular thanks must go to Mark Bardsley, county chair of the RBL, for his hard work and to the local police for their invaluable advice and guidance.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.