THE 100th contest of the West of England Bandsmen’s Festival at Bugle has been described as an incredible day by its promoter Matthew Rowe.
The contest saw the GUS Band, from Northampton, win the championship section.
Matt said: “Huge congratulations to the GUS Band, who lifted the royal trophy for the first time since 1955 – a remarkable 71-year wait since the band last won under the name of the Munn and Felton Works Band.”
The festival started at 8.30am on Saturday (June 20) with the traditional march to Molinnis Park and ended with the top band playing in the centre of Bugle until after 11pm.
Bodmin Town Band won the first section. Other winners included St Keverne, Saltash, Pendennis, St Austell Youth and Indian Queens Training.
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