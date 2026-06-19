THE auctioneers behind the bid to transform a large parcel of land at Kennard’s House into a dedicated ‘agri-business’ centre for Cornwall have reacted with delight after outline planning approval was granted for the scheme.
Located in a strategic position adjacent to the A30, the proposed scheme includes a livestock market / agri-business centre, agricultural focused commercial and employment space, a trunk road service area including fuel station, a 70-bed hotel and associated infrastructure. The development has the potential to create a significant hub for agriculture, commerce and services in the region.
It obtained planning approval after a seven-year wait in the system amid concern from National Highways over the impact it would have on the A30 sliproad adjacent to the site.
Reacting to the approval of outline planning approval, Kivells stated that the proposed development presents an ‘exciting opportunity’ to further expand its livestock, property and professional services offerings while creating a dedicated facility to support its customers.
It added that the plans at Kennards House were a central part of the company’s long term strategy for growth, where it would complement and enhance its existing operations that are ‘central to the business and the communities it serves’ including the markets at Holsworthy and Exeter.
The outline planning permission is the first major milestone that the project needed to overcome as it moves towards being executed.
Kivells have said that there was a lot of work still left to do, with a spokesperson stating: “The grant of outline permission marks a major milestone for the project and provides a platform from which to move forward.
“While there remains significant planning and development work ahead, Kivells will now work closely with Cornwall Council and other stakeholders to progress the next stage of the project and realise the long-term opportunities it presents for agriculture, business and the wider community.”
It also stated that the wider development has potential to generate new employment opportunities, attract investment into the area and deliver long-term economic benefits for the communities surrounding the proposed market at Kennards House.
Mark Bromell, managing director at Kivells said: "This project is about investing in the future of agriculture in the South West, so we are absolutely delighted to learn about the outline planning approval for the Kennards House development.
"The strategic location at Kennards House presents a unique opportunity to create a modern agri-business hub that can support farmers, generate employment opportunities, attract investment and strengthen the local economy for years to come.
"This exciting opportunity builds on the strong business foundations that Kivells has established across the South West. Our markets at Exeter and Holsworthy continue to play a vital role in serving farming communities across the region and remain at the heart of our agricultural operations.
"Hallworthy Market is also hugely important to the business and the farming community it serves. Since Kivells took over the market nearly 20 years ago, it has become a key element of our operations and we remain fully committed to supporting the farmers, customers and communities that rely on it.”
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