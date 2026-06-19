The report by Healthwatch Cornwall has been based on the views of 175 care workers, 25 providers and managers, feedback collected through visits to care sites and engagement with partners in the sector.
The findings present a picture of an adult social care workforce in Cornwall that is deeply committed, highly experienced and motivated by strong values, but also operating under conditions of increasing strain.
A health campaigner in Cornwall believes the report needs to be a “wake-up call”.
A spokesperson for Healthwatch Cornwall said: “Taken together, the findings suggest that pressures affecting the sector are shaped by structural issues around pay, funding, recruitment, policy change and increasing service demand.
“Staff shortages, long hours and emotional strain are issues – as is the rising complexity of care and a resulting lack of adequate workforce time, training and resources.
The report presents six recommendations to commissioners, sector partners and providers, with suggestions on how progress can be made, how this can be evidenced and what improvement will look like.
The recommendations are:
- Address the structural causes of workforce stress and burnout
- Ensure workforce strategies reflect real cost pressures
- Align workforce planning and training with increasing complexity of care needs
- Demonstrate progress on the workforce pipeline commitments already made, with particular attention to younger workers
- Strengthen communication channels to the frontline workforce on policy and system changes
- Continue strengthening system coordination.
The report concludes: “The findings suggest that ongoing workforce pressures could have significant implications for the quality, continuity and safety of care in Cornwall. Staff told us about high levels of stress, emotional fatigue and unmanageable workloads, with many working beyond their contracted hours to maintain quality care for the people they support.
“While their commitment currently fills the gaps, this level of reliance on staff resilience raises questions about long-term sustainability.
“If pressures continue to rise, especially given the context of increasing care complexity, staffing shortages and financial strain, there is a risk that staff will have less time to provide the meaningful, high-quality support they currently do.
“This could lead to more rushed care, reduced continuity and a decline in the relational aspects of care that workers identify as central to good outcomes both for themselves and those they care for.”
Debbie Gilbert, CEO of Healthwatch Cornwall, said: “Whilst survey responses represent approximately 1.25% of Cornwall’s adult social care workforce, we found a striking consistency of themes across surveys, focus groups, interviews and Enter & View observations.
“Cornwall Council has recently received a ‘good’ CQC assessment and this report does not seek to undermine that achievement.”
Liberal Democrat health campaigner Ruth Gripper, who represents Mylor, Perranarworthal and Ponsanooth on Cornwall Council, added: “This report highlights the dedication of Cornwall’s adult care workforce but also the huge strain that people are under.
“The report allows us to hear the voice of Cornwall’s care workforce, and we need to listen to what they are saying. They are committed, motivated and making a difference to people’s lives every day – but doing so on low pay and often at great personal cost in terms of stress and burnout. They are also dealing with more and more complex needs.
“This needs to be a wake-up call.”
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