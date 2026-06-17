A CORNISH swimming club is opening its doors to potential new water polo players this month as part of a drive to welcome new members to the club.
St Austell Swimming Club currently offers two water polo sessions during term time, providing opportunities for both adults and juniors to get involved in the sport.
Water polo is a team sport played in the water with football like goals at each end of the pool and a football size rubber ball. The ball can only be caught and held with one hand at a time, and can’t be taken under the water.
The club offers opportunities for children and adults of all ages and abilities, making it an ideal place for anyone looking to try a new sport, build fitness, and be part of a welcoming team.
Adult sessions take place on Tuesdays from 9pm to 10pm, while junior sessions are held on Sundays from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.
As part of the recruitment drive, the club is offering a free trial session for anyone interested in giving water polo a try. Participants will be taught the rules and skills needed to enjoy the sport.
Adults are invited to attend on Tuesday, June 30 from 9pm to 10pm, while juniors can take part on Sunday, June 28 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.
Following the free trial, participants will have the chance to continue with three weeks of training in July, before full membership begins in September.
Water polo has always been at the heart of St Austell Swimming Club. The club originally began with water polo in Charlestown Harbour shortly after the Second World War, and that proud tradition remains a key part of its identity today.
Izzy Prangley, who has been a Waterpolo coach at the club for five years, said: “Waterpolo has such strong ties to Cornwall and is a wonderful team sport to be a part of.
“We welcome players of all skill sets to come together learn new skills and develop teamwork. Swimming is such a key skill, especially living by the coast. But Waterpolo takes swimming to another level by incorporating ball skills, accuracy and strategy.
“Most of all it's just fun! You build relationships with your team members and I've watched our junior players become friends and overcome challenges with a newfound confidence they didn't have before.”
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