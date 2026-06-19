STRONG objections have been raised by St Austell Town Council to a plan for a large-scale housing development on the outskirts of the town.
Persimmon Homes has submitted an outline planning application to Cornwall Council for up to 325 houses off Tregorrick Road on land south east of Gewans Farm.
The town council’s planning and regeneration committee considered the application after hearing the views of the public at a meeting held in the White River Community Church in Trinity Street.
Town councillors voted to strongly object to the application on a number of grounds.
They say the roads around the site are totally unsuitable as they are predominantly single width lanes which would not be able to cope with a significant increase in traffic flows and would be unsuitable for access by emergency vehicles.
The councillors are against the “loss of good quality agricultural land (grade 3A), open countryside and the greenbelt between Pentewan Valley and St Austell”.
They also say that there is a lack of infrastructure in the town which is already overstretched in this regard.
If built, Persimmon Homes propose that around a quarter of the properties on the development would be transferred to a housing association.
The application has received more than 100 comments of objection from members of the public since appearing on Cornwall Council’s planning portal. The comments raise concerns about the impact on infrastructure, flood risk and increased traffic.
Cornwall councillor Jack Yelland (Reform UK), who represents the St Austell Central and Gover division, said there had been a great turnout to oppose the Gewans Farm development at the town council’s planning and regeneration committee.
He said: “I was proud to speak on behalf of so many local residents who are deeply concerned about this application in its current form.”
Cornwall Council will make the final decision on the application.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.