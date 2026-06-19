A MAN has been arrested following an alleged assault near St Austell on Monday, June 8.
Police were called at around 9pm after it was reported that a man had assaulted a women at Gwartha Close in the Gwallon Keas development area of Holmbush.
The man, who is in his 30s, was restrained by members of the public before the police arrived in the area.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "We were called shortly before 9pm on June 8 following a report of a man having assaulted a woman in Gwartha Close, St Austell, before being restrained by members of the public.
"Officers attended and arrested a man in his 30s from St Austell on suspicion of wounding with intent.
“He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.”
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