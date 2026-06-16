POLICE in Liskeard and Cornwall Council are today (June 16) investigating a fly-tipping incident on a road leading towards St Neot after waste was dumped illegally in the area.
Liskeard Police confirmed the matter has been reported to Cornwall Council’s Community Protection Team, with officers saying enquiries are already under way and “positive lines of enquiry” are being followed.
Residents are now being urged to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible, including sightings or dashcam footage of a flat-bed style van with netting on the sides believed to have been carrying waste in the area at the time.
Officers say any detail, no matter how small, could prove significant to the investigation, particularly if members of the public saw suspicious activity on roads leading into St Neot.
People who believe they may know who is responsible are also being encouraged to report information directly to Cornwall Council or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
Fly-tipping continues to be a concern in rural parts of Cornwall, with enforcement teams increasingly relying on public assistance and camera footage to track down offenders and prosecute illegal dumping.
A Cornwall Council spokesperson said the authority treats all reports of environmental crime seriously and will take action where evidence allows.
The reference number for the incident is SR26_008078.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.