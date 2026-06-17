Cornwall Heritage Trust has announced that it has acquired the Prince of Wales Engine House, which is best known for being one of Cornwall’s most recognisable mining landmarks.
The Prince of Wales Engine House is one of five historic assets being transferred from Cornwall Council to the care of the independent charity.
The charity announced in March 2025 that it was set to acquire the engine house alongside other historical sites at East Pentire Head, Warbstow Bury, Minions Heritage Centre and Castle an Dinas (Penwith).
Standing on the south-eastern edge of Bodmin Moor, the Grade II Listed engine house forms part of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site and has long been a source of pride for local people. Its dramatic silhouette is a powerful reminder of Cornwall’s mining past and the communities whose lives were shaped by it.
The transfer marks the fifth historic site to be entrusted to Cornwall Heritage Trust by Cornwall Council in the past year, reflecting the charity’s growing role in protecting Cornwall’s heritage for public benefit.
The engine house is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), it supports rare and endangered plant life, including one of only two known locations in the world where Cornish path moss grows. Nationally rare mosses and liverworts can also be found on the site.
In addition, the monument lies within Cornwall National Landscape and the Bodmin Moor International Dark Sky Landscape.
The acquisition forms part of Cornwall Heritage Trust’s wider vision for the BodminMoor area, where it already cares for several important historic sites, including the Hurler Stone Circles, King Doniert’s Stone, Trethevy Quoit and St Cleer Holy Well and Cross. The charity is working to protect, conserve and celebrate the area's rich heritage while supporting local communities and creating opportunities for people to connect with Cornwall’s unique story.
Cornwall Heritage Trust cares for some of Cornwall’s most remarkable historic places, all of which are free to visit throughout the year. Together, they offer opportunities to explore Cornwall’s rich history, enjoy spectacular landscapes and connect with the stories of the people who came before us.
As an independent charity, Cornwall Heritage Trust receives no regular government funding and relies on the generosity of its members, donors and supporters to protect Cornwall’s heritage and keep its sites free for everyone to enjoy.
Cathy Woolcock, Chief Executive of Cornwall Heritage Trust, said: "We are thrilled to be taking on the care of the Prince of Wales Engine House and securing the future of this much-loved landmark. This is an important step in our wider vision for the area, and we are excited to work with local people to tell the story of this extraordinary landscape, its mining heritage and the communities that shaped it."
To find out more about Cornwall Heritage Trust’s work, become a member, make a donation or plan a visit, visit www.cornwallheritagetrust.org.
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