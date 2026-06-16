Of the 16 homes, 11 will be available for social rent and five will be offered for shared ownership purchase through PCH’s SO Living brand. The social rented homes will be prioritised first for people with a local connection to the parish of St Cleer, before extending to neighbouring parishes including Dobwalls, St Neot, Altarnun, North Hill, Linkinhorne, St Ive, Pensilva and Menheniot, ensuring those with established ties to the area have the opportunity to remain.