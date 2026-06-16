A NEW affordable housing scheme in Darite is being hailed as a vital boost for Cornwall’s rural heartlands, as 16 energy-efficient homes are delivered to help keep local people living in the village they call home.
The development by Plymouth Community Homes (PCH), built with Cornish contractor Classic Builders (South West) Ltd, has been designed to respond directly to one of the county’s most pressing challenges – the struggle for local families, young people and key workers to find somewhere they can afford to live.
Set on a site just outside the usual planning boundary, the homes include a mix of houses, flats and bungalows for social rent and shared ownership, with priority given to those with a strong local connection to St Cleer and surrounding parishes.
Of the 16 homes, 11 will be available for social rent and five will be offered for shared ownership purchase through PCH’s SO Living brand. The social rented homes will be prioritised first for people with a local connection to the parish of St Cleer, before extending to neighbouring parishes including Dobwalls, St Neot, Altarnun, North Hill, Linkinhorne, St Ive, Pensilva and Menheniot, ensuring those with established ties to the area have the opportunity to remain.
Demand highlights the scale of local need, with 91 households currently on Cornwall Council’s housing register with a connection to St Cleer alone.
The scheme also strengthens PCH’s long-term presence in the wider Liskeard area, adding to existing developments at Charter Walk, Tregay and Trevethan Meadows, and contributing to the organisation’s portfolio of more than 16,000 homes across Devon and Cornwall.
Funding has been secured through Cornwall Council’s Funded Programme 4 (CCFP4) and Homes England’s Social Continuous Market Engagement (CME) programme, the first PCH grant to be approved under the new funding route.
Beyond providing new homes, the development is also being used to support local learning and skills. Recently, pupils from Darite Primary Academy visited the site, gaining hands-on experience of construction work, site safety and potential career opportunities, helping to connect the project with the next generation growing up in the village.
PCH said the scheme is about protecting the long-term future of rural communities.
Development manager Tina Olver said: “But this development is about much more than delivering homes. It’s about keeping communities like Darite viable for the long term.
“Rural villages are under real pressure from a lack of affordable housing, so schemes like this are essential to make sure locals can continue to live, work and raise families here.”
Cornwall Council said the project reflects the wider challenge facing the county, where many residents remain in unsuitable or temporary accommodation.
Councillor Peter La Broy, Cornwall Council cabinet member for housing, said: “While there is no quick fix to Cornwall’s housing crisis, we’re committed to doing what we can to support building more affordable homes in the areas where they are most needed. Darite is a great example of how our partnerships with registered providers is making a difference for our residents.”
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