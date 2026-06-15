Looe Business Awards
It has been a very exciting weekend as the final votes were cast on Friday morning after which the arduous process of putting the final steps in place began, ahead of our big night at The Hannafore Point Hotel on Saturday, June 27.
Of course, the results will remain closely guarded however, ahead of the evening, I can disclose that we have had 1,488 individual votes cast, we have winners in each category and a very deserving winner of the special Looe Community Award for the individual or business who is considered by their peers to have made the biggest contribution to the town of Looe and its community in the past twelve months.
Liskeard Business Awards
One of the many more exciting aspects of being the Community radio station for both Looe and Liskeard is that we are regularly involved in a number of events in both towns throughout the year, particularly the Business Awards Gala Nights.
Time has quickly passed and the Liskeard Gala Night is once again creeping up on us with nominations open from June 15.
The event, sponsored by Tamar Estates, is being held at The Public Hall on October 10 and is, once again, open to all small businesses in the PL14 postcode area. We invite not only last years nominees to join us again but indeed all new challengers for what are now considered as prestigious titles and awards.
Anyone looking to come along can find further information on liskeardtraders.org.uk/event-details
Looe Raft Race
This Sunday, June 21, sees the return of the hugely popular 2026 Looe Raft Race starting art 11.30am prompt.
The event has been running for many years however last year Liskeard and Looe Radio were invited to be part of the event, introducing music and commentary that was greatly appreciated by spectators rafters and The Looe Boat Owners Association who organise the event.
Once again the team will be on the Quayside providing inspirational music and a light-hearted ongoing 'appraisal' of the race for the enjoyment of the crowds who turn out to support their favourite competitors.
At the time of this announcement applications to take part and enter a team and raft are still open and those interested should visit the LBOA website or social media pages for further information.
We really do hope to see huge crowds of spectators joining us for an afternoon of often-hilarious antics on the water
Liskeard Show - Saturday, July 11
This is yet another important date for the diary as we once and welcome the Liskeard Agricultural Show with Liskeard and Looe Radio in charge of the music stand for the fourth consecutive year.
The show attracts thousands of visitors each year with a huge number of stalls, children's fair, agricultural entertainment and, of course, some fabulous music and performance acts live on our music stand including The Teylu Theatre Company with a performance from 'Calendar Girls, Liskeard Silver Band, Keltique, Ben McKenzie, Julie and Alex Hearn and the fabulous Lookulele kicking off from 10am.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.