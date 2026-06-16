LISKEARD residents braved heavy rain and strong winds to come together at Castle Park for a community litter pick aimed at keeping one of the town’s most valued green spaces clean and welcoming.
Scouts, residents, councillors and the town council’s facilities team joined forces for the event, which formed part of a Clean Cornwall and Eden Project campaign during National Volunteers Week.
Despite the poor weather, spirits remained high throughout the morning, with volunteers working together to collect eight bags of rubbish in just over an hour.
Once the clean-up was complete, the group headed to the Liskeard Scouts’ hut for a well-earned break, enjoying tea and biscuits while sheltering from the conditions.
The town council thanked everyone involved for their efforts in helping to improve Castle Park.
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