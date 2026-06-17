CORNWALL Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed a positive verdict from inspectors after being rated “good” at responding to fires and other emergencies, with a major investment programme now set to drive further improvements across the county.
The findings are contained in the latest report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), published on June 17, which highlights significant progress made by the service in recent years.
Inspectors praised the service’s response capabilities and singled out its innovative risk-sharing system, which helps crews assess and communicate risks during incidents while improving safety for both firefighters and members of the public.
The report also recognised the service’s growing collaboration with partner organisations across policing, health and housing, as well as ongoing efforts to modernise operations and strengthen prevention and protection work.
Inspectors found the service is preparing effectively for new fire safety legislation being introduced in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, while also investing in the resources needed to meet future challenges.
Although the report identifies areas where further improvement is required, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said work on those issues has already been underway since the inspection took place six months ago.
A key part of that work is the service’s new Community Risk Management Plan, which came into effect in April of this year. The plan provides a framework for identifying and managing risks across Cornwall, taking into account the county’s unique geography, communities and seasonal pressures.
The positive inspection comes as Cornwall Council commits an additional £3 million to the service during the current financial year.
The funding will be used to expand training, support the rollout of national fire standards, strengthen home fire prevention work and provide additional support for businesses adapting to new legislation.
Further investment is also planned over the next four years, including upgrades to fire engines and specialist vehicles, new equipment, improved IT systems and enhancements to community fire stations across Cornwall.
Chief Fire Officer Kathryn Billing said the report reflected the dedication of staff across the organisation.
She said: “We welcome this report which reflects the hard work and dedication of the people in our service to make the improvements made.
“However, we recognise that there is still work to do. Our Community Risk Management Plan provides the framework for us to continue to improve driven by our purpose Serving Cornwall: Preventing, Protecting, Responding”.
Councillor Thalia Marrington, cabinet member with responsibility for Community Safety and Public Protection at Cornwall Council, added: “This is a really encouraging report and reflects the huge amount of work that has been undertaken to improve the service over the last two years.
“We have invested £3-million into Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service this year to fund training, and additional resources for our fire prevention and protection teams.
“We will continue to support the service as we focus on areas for improvement and ensure the service is equipped to protect Cornwall both today and in years to come.”
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