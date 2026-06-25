WALKERS, cyclists and sailors are invited to enjoy the outdoors raising funds to keep Cornwall’s historic churches in good repair.
Cornwall Historic Churches Trust (CHCT) is relaunching Ride-Stride-Sail - a sponsored walk, bike or horse ride, or even a sail between churches on the weekend of September 12 and 13. Participants can take part between 10am and 6pm on either day, or both.
The event is flexible, inclusive and fun, with no fixed start or finish points and no minimum distance. Participants can choose which churches to travel between, to suit their interests, time and fitness.
Half the sponsorship goes to the participant’s chosen church, with the remaining half supporting CHCT’s countywide grants programme for repairs and maintenance. The church that raises the most will keep all its money and receive a trophy.
Ride and Stride is a national initiative delivered locally by county Historic Churches Trusts - in Dorset, the annual event raises more than £100,000. Cornwall is unique in including the sailing element, reflecting the county’s coastline, harbours and maritime heritage.
CHCT chair Cecilia Bisson said:“It’s been many years since we held Ride and Stride in Cornwall, and I’m delighted to relaunch it with the exciting extra sail element.
“Cornwall has an extraordinary wealth of historic churches. Many have been at the centre of their communities for centuries, bringing people together for all kinds of local activity, regardless of faith.
“Ride-Stride-Sail is not about religion; it’s about preserving the fabric of our communities and the buildings that tell Cornwall’s story, regardless of faith.”
The St Piran’s Challenge will run alongside Ride-Stride-Sail. Running clubs will cover approximately 100 miles by relay, visiting 19 churches from St Sennen’s Church to St Germans Priory. The club completing the route in the shortest time will win a trophy.
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