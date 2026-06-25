The Met Office has warned that as a result of the warm weather, Cornwall has been issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, with the forecaster explaining: “After another very hot day, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move towards southwest England during Thursday evening and night. Whilst many areas will miss them, thunderstorms may produce sudden, gusty winds with 50 to 60 mph possible. Frequent lightning, hail and heavy rain are additional hazards. Impacts are slightly more likely towards the south coast of Devon and Cornwall.”
As a result of today’s heat (June 25) more than 20 schools have announced a complete or partial closure for the day.
The complete list includes:
- Altarnun Primary School - closing early 12.30pm
- Camelford Primary School - closed all day
- Egloskerry Primary School - closing early 12.30pm
- Launceston College - closed all day
- Liskeard School and Community College - closing early 12.30pm
- Looe Community Academy - closing early 12.30pm
- Nine Maidens AP Academy - closed all day
- North Cornwall AP Academy - closed all day
- North Petherwin Primary School - closing early 12pm
- Restormel AP Academy - closed all day
- Saltash Community School - closing early 12:30pm
- South Petherwin Primary School - closed all day
- St Kew Academy - closing early at 1pm
- Taliesin Education Limited (TPlus Centres) - closed all day
- Torpoint Community College - closing early 12.30pm
- Trekenner Community Primary School - closing early 12:30pm
- Upton Cross Academy - closed all day
- Wadebridge School - closed all day
- Werrington Primary School - Breakfast club 8am, rest of school 8.40am. Closing early 12pm
- Whitstone Primary School - closing early 12pm
- Windmill Hill Academy - closing early 12pm
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