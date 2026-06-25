The Met Office has warned that as a result of the warm weather, Cornwall has been issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, with the forecaster explaining: “After another very hot day, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move towards southwest England during Thursday evening and night. Whilst many areas will miss them, thunderstorms may produce sudden, gusty winds with 50 to 60 mph possible. Frequent lightning, hail and heavy rain are additional hazards. Impacts are slightly more likely towards the south coast of Devon and Cornwall.”