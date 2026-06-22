While convoy working is taking place, the speed limit will be 10 miles per hour and there will also be overnight closures between the A38 westbound from Trerulefoot roundabout to Lean Quarry Junction, the A38 eastbound from the A390 Island Shop Junction to Trerulefoot Roundabout, the A38 westbound entry and exit slip roads at Castle Motors Junction and other portions of the A38 on the route.