There will be a mandatory 50 miles per hour speed limit on the A38 westbound from Trerulefoot Roundabout to 306 metres to the east of Lean Quarry junction between 8pm and 6am.
There will also be an overnight mandatory speed limit of 30 miles per hour on the A38 in the time same frame.
While convoy working is taking place, the speed limit will be 10 miles per hour and there will also be overnight closures between the A38 westbound from Trerulefoot roundabout to Lean Quarry Junction, the A38 eastbound from the A390 Island Shop Junction to Trerulefoot Roundabout, the A38 westbound entry and exit slip roads at Castle Motors Junction and other portions of the A38 on the route.
Laybys in the affected area will also be closed during the period of the works.
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