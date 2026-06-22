PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
TORPOINT: An area of highway on Salamanca Street in Torpoint between the junctions of Elliot Square and Barossa Place is set to be closed until at least June 26.
Cornwall Council says that the closure, which began on June 1 is due to engineering difficulties and the closure is needed because footway improvement works are being executed on or near the road.
An alternative route will be signed on site and access for pedestrians, access to residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the extended closure.
POLPERRO: Talland Hill in Polperro is set to be closed between June 29 and July 1 overnights in order for fire hydrant repairs to take place.
It will be closed between 7pm and 7am. An alternative route will be signed on site and access for pedestrians and vehicles to the properties in the affected area will be maintained.
BLUNTS: The road from Axford Hill to the junction to the west of Connemara Farm in Blunts is set to be closed between June 29 and July 3.
This is to enable parapet repairs to take place. An alternative route will be signed on site and access for pedestrians and vehicles to properties in the affected area will be maintained.
NO MANS LAND: The road from the B3253 junction to the south of Bindown to the A387 at No Mans Land is set to be closed between July 21 and July 23.
It will be enforced between 8am and 6pm during these dates and it is required to enable pole replacement works to take place.
The road affected is the road from the B3253 in the junction to the south of Bindown to A387 in No Mans Land between the junction with the B3253 and the property known as Bray Lodge.
LOOE: The road from the junction with the A387 at Parkers Cross to Oxford Corner in Looe is set to be closed between July 21 and July 23 between the hours of 8pm and 6pm.
This is to enable pole replacement works to take place.
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