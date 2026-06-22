THE emergency services were called after smoke was seen coming from the windows of a property in a picturesque seaside village in Cornwall.
An alarm was also sounding at the property in Portmellon to the south of Mevagissey.
The Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at around 3.30pm on Sunday, June 21.
Two firefighting crews from St Austell and Fowey when to the blaze at a flat in the village. A spokesperson for the fire service said: “On arrival, the crews confirmed there was a fire in the ground floor of a two-storey building.
“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“Once the fire was out, the property was ventilated and crews assisted the occupant with salvaging from the building.”
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