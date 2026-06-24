FIREFIGHTERS from St Austell Fire Station are taking on an epic coast path run to raise money for a Cornish children's cancer unit in August.
The run will commence at Bude Fire Station and continue along the South West Coast path, with firefighters running through day and night, until they finish their over 200km journey at St Just Fire Station.
The route includes 30,000ft of climb and will present a real challenge to the St Austell crew, who will be taking on the task with colleagues from across Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
The aim of the 'east to west’ run is to raise money for the Children's Cancer Unit which is run by the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust. The unit in Truro provides clinical, practical, financial and emotional support to children and their families.
A spokesperson for St Austell Fire Station said: “Children's cancer is devastating and members of our watch have been personally impacted.
“Sadly, children across Cornwall are diagnosed with cancer every year, and the local cancer unit is essential so families can remain local to their support networks while receiving treatment.
“Help spur our firefighters along by donating - any donation makes a real difference, supporting young people fighting cancer in our county. All donations, whatever size, make a real difference.”
To make a donation, visit the station’s fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/page/st-austell-fire-station-ultra-run?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL
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