A MEMORIAL cherry tree planted in honour of young people from Liskeard who tragically lost their lives has disappeared from Thorn Park, prompting an appeal for information from the local town council.
The tree was one of several planted during a community dedication ceremony in February 2024, creating a lasting memorial to the town’s young people who died in 2022 and 2023.
The event was attended by parents, relatives, friends and residents, with grieving families helping to plant the trees as a symbol of remembrance and hope.
The council has confirmed that one of the commemorative cherry trees, along with its protective tree guard, has been removed from the park. It is believed the tree may have been carefully dug up and taken away, possibly with the intention of being replanted elsewhere.
The disappearance has caused considerable sadness within the community, particularly for the families who took part in establishing the memorial. The trees were intended to provide a permanent place of reflection in one of Liskeard's best-loved green spaces, allowing future generations to remember the young lives they represent.
Liskeard Town Council is now appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in Thorn Park or who has information about the missing tree to come forward. Officials say even the smallest piece of information could help identify those responsible and assist in recovering the tree.
Residents who regularly visit the park are also being asked to report anything unusual they may have noticed in recent days.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Liskeard Town Council's Facilities Team by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01579 345407.
The council hopes the tree can be safely returned to its rightful place, restoring an important memorial that holds deep meaning for many families across the town.
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