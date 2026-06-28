PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
CALSTOCK: Eric Road in Calstock is set to be closed from July 6 to July 10.
The closure will be enforced between the hours of 7.30am and 6pm and cover the stretch of the road between the junction with Harewood Road and the property known as Puddle Duck Cottage.
It is necessary to enable contractors for South West Water to undertake new water connection works.
Pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties.
LISKEARD: A road in Liskeard is set for a closure to enable cabling works to be undertaken.
The road closure, which will be in place from July 6 to July 8, will affect the access to works to the east of Hendra Parc, Liskeard for its entire length.
It will be enforced between 9.30am and 3.30pm on the affected dates.
There is no alternative route, however, pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties in the affected area.
TRERULEFOOT: Cornwall Council have confirmed details of an upcoming road closure which is intended to facilitate necessary works to improve the drainage on the road.
The road from the junction to the west of Berry Farm to the A38 junction to the north west of the filling station in Trerulefoot will be closed on July 7 and July 8.
The prohibition on traffic in the area will be in force between 7.30am and 5pm on the listed dates, with the closed stretch of road being between the property known as the Old Forge and the junction with the A38.
An alternative route will be signposted on site while pedestrian access to properties in the area will be maintained.
HORNINGTOPS: The B3251 between Lower Clicker and the B3252 at Rosemary Cottage in Horningtops will be closed in late July in order for pole replacement works to take place.
The road closure is scheduled between July 22 and July 24, with the prohibition of traffic set to take place between 8.30am and 5pm on those listed days.
An alternative route will be signposted and pedestrian access to properties will be maintained.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.