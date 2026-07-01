The Neighbourhood Support Team (NST), made up of six police constables and a sergeant, has been created to provide an increased policing presence in neighbourhoods, helping to reassure communities, deter offenders and prevent crime.
The team will be deployed to specific areas across East Cornwall for set periods, focusing on both immediate concerns and longer-term problems identified by local communities. Their work will include tackling localised vehicle thefts, drug dealing hotspots and ASB in busy public areas.
Leading the newly formed team will be PS Jim Wellard, who said the NST’s priority would be addressing the issues having the biggest impact on residents and visitors.
“Our focus is on addressing the issues that have the greatest impact on the daily lives of residents and visitors,” he said. “Communities can expect to see our team carrying out high-visibility foot patrols, leading targeted enforcement activity - including stop searches - to disrupt criminal activity such as drug dealing, and house-to-house enquiries to encourage reporting.”
Inspector Greg Hodgkiss said the additional team would strengthen existing neighbourhood policing efforts across Cornwall.
“Problem-solving and preventative police work of this nature already takes place in the area,” he said. “The additional support provided by the NST to local neighbourhood teams across Cornwall will help amplify this proactive work, enabling us to make a difference more quickly.”
The team brings together officers with a range of experience and specialist skills, and police say their presence has already had a positive impact in communities across the county.
Targeted activity has already taken place in several towns and communities, including Launceston, Bude, Looe, Liskeard, St Austell, Wadebridge and Newquay.
Early results have included arrests linked to robbery and shoplifting offences, locating a wanted man and assisting with missing person enquiries.
Officers have also carried out numerous high-visibility patrols in neighbourhoods and at major events, including the World Gig Championships, which attracts thousands of visitors each year to the Isles of Scilly.
PS Wellard has urged residents to continue reporting concerns to police, highlighting the importance of community information in helping officers understand where problems are occurring.
“Please keep reporting crime and ASB to the police,” he said. “Without your reports, it makes it difficult for us to understand where and when crime is happening. The more you tell us, the more we can do about it.”
The East Cornwall NST is the second Neighbourhood Support Team to operate across Cornwall, providing additional resources to support local policing teams and respond to community concerns.
Residents with information or concerns about crime are encouraged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police through its website or by calling 101. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555111.
Police reminded the public that if a crime is currently taking place, they should always call 999.
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