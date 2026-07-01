IT was a proud night for GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) athletes as 178 came together from across Cornwall to received all important funding.
Those attending the presentations included Newquay’s long jumper Samuel Jose (24) who’s been selected for this year’s Commonwealth Games; Newquay’s surf life-saver Isabelle Headleand (12), nationally second in her age group; Newquay’s swimmer Millie Wood (14), nationally sixth in her age group; Liskeard’s ice swimmer Samantha Day, nationally ranked first and Perranporth’s Andrew Byatt - world champion paddleboarder.
Three workshops took place; a judo demonstration with Micheal Edwards – current World Cornish Wrestling Champion, a film with Saltash sibling climbers Seren and Bodhi Wills and a wellness masterclass by Neil Clark from Switch the Play Foundation.
Tony Wallace, GLL regional director and head of GSF led proceedings with an overview of the sport foundation that has awarded 34,210 athletes over £19.5-million in funding and practical support since its launch 18 years ago.
“Backed by our sponsors, we are able to help athletes achieve their potential in 121 sports and in 83 areas of the UK… 63 per cent of them are aged under 21, eight per cent live with disabilities, 31 per cent are from ethnic minority backgrounds and 87 per cent get no other funding.
“We’re proud that GSF athletes have won 162 Olympic and Paralympic medals between them and look forward to more successes at every level in the years to come.”
Event organiser and GLL community sport manager Karen Edmond said: “It was wonderful to see so many athletes and their families… Cornwall has the second largest number of GSF athletes in the UK and it’s amazing to hear about their achievements.”
A question-and-answer session followed, featuring Paralympian and world record holder Dave Wetherill, gold medal winning surf life-saver Paula Bright and mother and son triathletes Anna and Lachlan Cullen.
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