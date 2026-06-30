PLAYERS from Cornwall's men's and women's county rugby teams brought both championship trophies to St Austell Brewery's visitor centre recently, marking a historic double success for Cornish rugby.
St Austell Brewery has partnered with the Cornwall Rugby Football Union (CRFU) for more than 14 years, with the long-standing partnership supporting rugby at every level across the county, from grassroots participation to the county teams.
The achievements of all the county teams highlight the continued strength of Cornish rugby, from emerging talent through to the senior county game.
Earlier this month, Cornwall's men secured their eighth County Championship title with a 39–24 victory over Lancashire, lifting the Bill Beaumont Cup for the first time since 2022.
The women's side also made history, defeating Durham to claim the Gill Burns Women's Division Two title during their first appearance at England's national rugby stadium.
Joining the celebrations at St Austell Brewery were women's captain Megan Arnold and vice-captain Amy Warman, alongside Dean Wills from the men's team. Members of the public were invited to meet the players and see the trophies up close.
Laura Plum, marketing and communications director at St Austell Brewery, said: "Seeing both trophies together at our Visitor Centre is a proud moment for everyone at St Austell Brewery and for Cornwall rugby as a whole.
“What the men's and women's teams achieved at Twickenham was truly special and reflects the strength, talent and passion that exists throughout the county.
"It's fantastic to see both teams crowned champions. Rugby plays such an important role in Cornish communities, and we're delighted to support the game at every level.
“Congratulations to all the players, coaches and volunteers involved in this historic achievement. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the CRFU and celebrating further success in the years ahead."
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