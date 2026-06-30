A DOG owner has spoken of her heartbreak and relief after vets saved her young Labrador’s life following a sudden, life-threatening intestinal blockage caused by a shredded teddy bear toy.
Three-year-old Nelly was rushed to Calweton Veterinary Group in Callington after rapidly deteriorating, leaving owner Jessica Shinn fearing she might lose her beloved pet.
What began as a seemingly harmless situation quickly turned into a medical emergency. Nelly had been staying with Jessica’s parents in Hampshire while her owner was away on holiday when she tore apart a soft dog teddy and swallowed parts of it.
At first, there were no immediate concerns. Family members believed the material had passed through naturally and Nelly appeared fine.
However, the situation changed dramatically when she returned home to Cornwall. Within days, Nelly stopped eating, became lethargic and began vomiting repeatedly. Jessica described watching her dog decline as “absolutely terrifying”.
“I just knew something wasn’t right,” she said. “She went from being her normal happy self to barely moving and being sick all the time.”
At Calweton Veterinary Group, vets carried out examinations and X-rays, but the scans initially failed to clearly identify the cause of her illness. With medication bringing no improvement and her condition worsening, the decision was made to perform emergency exploratory surgery.
Inside Nelly’s small intestine, vets discovered the hidden danger that had been threatening her life.
Veterinary surgeon and Clinical Director Dr Michelle Broderick said a single piece of the toy had become lodged deep within the digestive tract.
“The ear was stuck in the jejunum, the middle section of the small intestine,” she explained. “It was causing a complete obstruction, without surgery the consequences would have been fatal.
“Her intestine would have become necrotic, and she could have developed peritonitis,” she said. “It was extremely serious. This was a life-threatening situation.”
While smaller fragments of the teddy bear had passed through Nelly’s system, the larger piece had become firmly stuck, preventing normal digestion and rapidly making her unwell.
Following an operation, the obstruction was removed and her entire gastrointestinal tract was carefully checked to ensure no further material remained. However, recovery was far from immediate.
Nelly went on to develop ileus, a painful condition where the intestines temporarily stop working after surgery. She required intensive monitoring and round-the-clock care as vets worked to stabilise her condition.
For Jessica, the period following surgery was filled with fear and uncertainty.
“There were moments when I didn’t know if she was going to make it,” she said. “It was just awful seeing her go through that.”
Slowly, Nelly responded to treatment. Her appetite returned, her strength improved, and she was eventually well enough to leave the veterinary hospital and go home.
Now back with Jessica, Nelly is recovering well and returning to her normal playful self.
“I’m just so grateful,” Jessica said. “They didn’t just treat her – they saved her life.”
Dr Broderick has since urged pet owners to be cautious with soft toys, warning that many can break apart easily when chewed.
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