National Highways, the government agency which is responsible for the maintenance of the trunk roads in Cornwall, specifically the A30 and A38 have put in place an order which will restrict the speed limit on a stretch of road near the Bodmin bypass.
It will be in force between July 13 and October 10 with the restrictions necessary to allow geotechnical and maintenance works to take place in safety.
A 60 miles per hour speed limit on the A30 westbound from 1050 metres to 1750 metres west of Lostwithiel Road overbridge will be in place.
There will also be the authorised closure of laybys adjacent to the A30 westbound located 1400 metres and 2500 metres to the west of Carland Cross junction.
It does not apply to emergency vehicles, traffic officers or work vehicles.
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