MOTORISTS in Looe are being warned of a temporary road closure next month to allow essential pole replacement works to take place.
Cornwall Council has confirmed that the road from the junction with the A387 at Parkers Cross to Oxford Corner will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, July 21 to Thursday, July 23.
The closure will be in place between 8am and 6pm on weekdays only while the works are carried out.
An alternative route will be clearly signed on site, with drivers advised to allow extra time for journeys.
The temporary closure has been introduced under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to ensure the works can be completed safely.
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