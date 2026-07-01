POLICE have confirmed that a man in his 70s has died following a serious collision in South East Cornwall on Monday, June 29.
The incident, which involved a car crashing into a parked van, occurred on Military Road, near Kingsand, on the Rame Peninsula.
After officers were notified of the incident at around 8.10am, police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene to treat the man and put in local road closures.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man, who was from the local area, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 8.10am today, Monday, June 29, following a report of a collision which involved a car and a parked van on Military Road, Torpoint.
“Sadly, a man in his 70s from the local area was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin were made aware.”
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