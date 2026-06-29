POLICE have confirmed that a person has been left in a ‘serious condition’ following a collision in South East Cornwall this morning (Monday, June 29).
Officers were called at around 8.10am following a report that a car had crashed into a parked van on Military Road, near Kingsand, on the Rame Peninsula.
The road between Donkey Lane and Freathy is closed in both directions while police, fire and ambulance crews attend the scene and treat the casualty.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called at around 8.10am today, Monday, June 29, following a report of a collision which involved a car and a parked van on Military Road, Torpoint.
“Emergency services are at the scene. One person is reported to be in a serious condition.
“Local road closures have been put in place. The incident is ongoing.”
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