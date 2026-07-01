PLANS for seven new homes on land off Zaggy Lane in Callington have been approved by Cornwall Council, paving the way for a small residential extension within the town.
The application, which was submitted by applicant Ms Susan Earl of Callington, relates to a 0.25-hectare site previously used as grazing land which is currently vacant.
Planning permission covers seven three-bedroom homes arranged as a mix of semi-detached and detached properties, alongside parking provision, a new estate road and associated infrastructure.
The scheme effectively extends an adjacent housing development off Church Street, where construction has commenced but appears to have stalled, with the proposed estate road continuing into the application site.
Two pairs of semi-detached bungalows would be built on the southern side of the site, while a further pair of semi-detached homes and one detached dwelling would be located to the north, creating a total of seven units.
Designs show contemporary homes with pitched gable roofs finished in natural slate and white render elevations, with all units appearing identical in form and style.
Cornwall Council had previously provided pre-application advice supporting the principle of development, subject to technical matters including drainage, ecology and design being satisfactorily addressed.
However, approval for the developments are subject to a range of planning conditions requiring detailed drainage strategies, contamination assessment, ecological mitigation, biodiversity enhancements and infrastructure details before construction begins.
Flood risk assessments show only a small portion of the site lies within Flood Zone 3A, with all built development located in Flood Zone 1 and set well above predicted flood levels.
Ecology reports identify a Cornish hedgebank, protected species and reptiles on site, with mitigation measures including habitat protection, lighting controls and phased site clearance secured by condition.
The development also lies within the zones of influence for the Plymouth Sound and Estuaries SAC and Tamar Estuaries Complex SPA, with financial contributions already secured to offset recreational impacts.
Callington Town Council initially raised concerns over surface water drainage but later withdrew objections following resolution with the Lead Local Flood Authority, allowing support for approval.
Officers noted Callington is currently unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, meaning the national “tilted balance” in favour of sustainable development was engaged.
Despite policy conflicts relating to infrastructure contributions and climate standards, the council concluded that the benefits of delivering new homes outweighed the harms, and recommended approval.
The decision, issued on June 29, 2026, confirms that the development will proceed subject to strict compliance with planning conditions covering drainage, ecology, materials, highways and biodiversity net gain. Officials said the scheme represents a modest but important contribution to local housing supply in Callington while making use of a previously underutilised edge-of-settlement site. They added that monitoring will ensure compliance.
The approved scheme is expected to begin once pre-commencement conditions are discharged, including detailed drainage, access and contamination works, with construction set to deliver new family housing and support gradual expansion of the Church Street residential area over the coming years.
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