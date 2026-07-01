Beacon Road is set to be closed during the day time of Saturday, July 5, between 9.30am and 2.30pm.
The road closure has been requested by BT Openreach in order to execute telecommunications works in the area.
The approved closure order will prohibit the use by traffic over an area of highway being Beacon Road Bodmin from junction with Halgavor Road to junction with Valley View.
Cornwall Council stated: “The council is satisfied that the notice is needed because works are being executed on or near the road to carry out overhead cabling works. The restrictions imposed by this notice shall remain in force on such days and during such times as the appropriate traffic signs are displayed.
“An alternative route will be available for use while the notice is in force being Beacon Road, Harleigh Road, St Nicholas Street, Crinnicks Hill, Mount Folly, Turf Street, Church Square, Dennison Road, Higher Bore Street, Lower Bore Street, Road From Dunmere Road Junction To Higher Bore Street, Barn Lane, Beacon Lanes.
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