DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched an urgent appeal to help trace a wanted man from Liskeard in connection with a non-fatal strangulation investigation.
Officers are trying to locate 29-year-old Oliver Haisman, who is wanted as enquiries continue into the reported offence.
Police said Haisman has links to Launceston, Plymouth, Bodmin and Hayle - and may currently be in one of those areas.
He is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of proportionate build.
Detectives say extensive enquiries are ongoing to find him and are urging anyone who has seen Haisman or knows where he is to come forward.
Members of the public are asked not to approach him if they see him, but instead call 999 immediately, quoting reference 50260174466.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.
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