THE conversion of a Bodmin road into a one way system is a step closer to reality as part of proposals to improve highways in the town.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the member for Bodmin St Petroc and leader of Cornwall Council has confirmed that after extended lobbying by himself and his fellow councillors, Harleigh Road in the town could become a one-way street in the future.
He is one of three Liberal Democrat Cornwall Council members for the town, with former MP Dan Rogerson representing the Bodmin St Mary’s ward in addition to being the portfolio holder for Transport and Cllr Chris Batters representing the predominantly rural Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence ward.
It comes ten years after a one-way restriction was first introduced on the narrow railway overbridge adjacent to Harleigh Road on Beacon Road.
Initially brought in as a temporary measure during the works to rebuild Dennison Road and Priory Road in 2016 and 2017, its popularity saw it reintroduced a couple of years after with the introduction of permanent no-entry signage implemented.
Despite the one-way restriction over the bridge, residents have long complained at Harleigh Road, the road that they were now required to go down, remaining a two-way road. It led to a situation where two directions of traffic were competing for space alongside a row of parked cars, meaning that traffic queues would often appear.
While councillors have long lobbied for Harleigh Road to become a one-way road to help manage the flow of traffic, their efforts have been to no avail.
However, that is set to change as part of a package of works set to improve the existing signage and design of the present one-way restriction over the Beacon Road railway bridge.
It is intended to make the one way system ‘look and feel’ more like a traditional one way system and as part of those works, measures are set to be put into place to make Harleigh Road a one-way system too.
The date at which it will become a one way system, however, has not yet been confirmed with Cllr Frost warning that the approved scheme was in its ‘early days’ with potential designs for the amended road layout yet to be considered.
He added that prior to it becoming reality there was also a consultation phase to be undertaken, which will unveil the detailed designs of the proposals to residents to gather feedback prior to a final decision being made.
Reacting to the news, Cllr Leigh Frost said: “Harleigh Road becoming one way is one of the things that residents bring up to me consistently and I’ve been pushing this with Cornwall Council for a long time.
“I’m really happy that by working with my Cornwall council colleagues and Highways we’ve been able to get this on the table. It’s early days and the scheme is linked to the one way improvements for the Beacon Road bridge, but I’m optimistic we’ll get this over the line in a way that will work for our residents’
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