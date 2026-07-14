A Cornish MP has launched a new series of community events aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour.
As part of his work to support towns and villages in mid Cornwall, Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay, will host new Community Conversations events which will take place across the constituency.
The events will bring together local residents, police, and other organisations and stakeholders, to create meaningful spaces for informal, safe and respectful conversations about how best to improve cohesion in the community.
The MP said that a significant part of his efforts must be dedicated to tackling the issues associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), which has unfortunately become all too common across the constituency.
Hot-spot areas prone to anti-social behaviour and inappropriate activity are posing a real threat to people's livelihoods, the public realm, and the strength of the community, as well as deterring tourists and customers.
The events will be taking place throughout July, currently scheduled in St Dennis, St Austell, Sticker, Par and Bugle.
Mr Law said: “I pledged to revitalise our high streets and towns, but they cannot thrive until we clamp down on the anti-social behaviour that is driving away people, upsetting residents, and hurting our small businesses and community.
“These Community Conversations will give us – the community – an opportunity to have an honest, open, and constructive conversation about the steps that need to be taken to tackle these sort of activities.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.