A TEENAGER selected to represent Cornwall at the next World Scout Jamboree has devised two fun mystery walking trails as a way of raising funds.
Isabelle Richards, a member of the Menabilly Explorer Unit which is part of the Polkerris Scout Group, is committed to raising £3,500 before attending the jamboree in Poland in 2027.
To help towards this target, Isabelle has created two walking trails in Fowey that are suitable for children as well as adults.
The trail booklets are available from Fowey Aquarium on Town Quay, each costing £3, though two can be bought for £5.
The first guided trail, which runs from Town Quay to Caffa Mill, is themed around working out who stole a ticket. Those taking part look for clues and whittle down a list of suspects.
The second covers from Town Quay to Readymoney beach, again hunting for clues and crossing off suspects but this time looking for who kidnapped Oddie the Otter, the official mascot for the UK contingent attending the jamboree.
Isabelle’s father Geoff said: “Izzy started scouting at the age of six as a Beaver Scout and worked her way up through the Beaver, Cub, Scout and now Explorer sections.
“She has already gained her platinum and diamond awards, the third and second highest awards in scouting, and is working on her King’s Scout Award and an international trip will go towards this.
“To be selected, Isabelle had to apply in writing and then go to a selection day where she had to take part in a series of challenges. It was then a nervous wait for a week before she got the good news.”
Isabelle came up with the idea of selling the walking trails to raise funds for the trip. She has been helped by her brother Will who is studying to be a graphic designer.
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