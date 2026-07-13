WORLD Cup fever is gripping football fans in Cornwall as England prepare to take on Argentina in the semi-finals of the tournament.
Pubs, clubs and other venues have been enjoying good business as they have shown the England matches live.
Supporters were out into the early hours of Sunday as England recorded their latest victory, a 2-1 win over Norway.
One venue that has embraced the World Cup excitement is the Britannia Inn and Waves Restaurant at Par.
The team at the venue said in an online post on Sunday: “A massive thank you to every single one of you who packed out the Britannia Inn last night! The atmosphere was unreal, the cheers were deafening, the beer was flowing and together we roared England into the World Cup semi-final!”
The Britannia staff are now preparing for the match against Argentina which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, July 15.
The pub has been showing matches on a big screen in its beer garden and fans have been flocking to the venue.
Wednesday’s game will see the screen in place once more in the beer garden. An entry fee is being charged and those attending will be issued with wristbands which will be available from 4.30pm.
Meanwhile, the pub has a special game day menu available for guests with table bookings in indoor areas.
Looking ahead to the semi-final, the team said: “Let's all do our part to make this a fantastic occasion and another match day to remember.”
Meanwhile, music fans who went along to the Eden Project near St Austell for the Eden Sessions event headlined by The Maccabees on Saturday stayed on afterwards to watch the England v Norway game.
The biomes were lit in England colours as supporters followed the action on the Eden Sessions stage screen.
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