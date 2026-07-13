LOOE RNLI volunteers launched into action after reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Seaton beach, including a child reported to be in the water.
The emergency response was triggered at 9.10am on Saturday (July 11), after Falmouth Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received reports that paddleboarders were experiencing problems in the sea.
Looe RNLI’s volunteer crew quickly made their way to the lifeboat station and launched the charity’s relief Atlantic 85 lifeboat, B-946 Spirit of Cooperation, heading across Looe Bay towards the incident.
The lifeboat arrived on scene just eight minutes after launch, but the crew discovered the situation had already been resolved, with both paddleboarders safely ashore after being helped from the water by members of the public on the beach.
Two RNLI crew members went ashore to carry out a brief casualty care assessment and confirmed both individuals were safe and well. No further medical assistance was required.
The crew then offered safety advice, highlighting the dangers posed by the conditions at Seaton beach. The current easterly winds were blowing offshore, meaning they were travelling away from the beach and creating an increased risk for paddleboarders and other water users.
After updating Falmouth Coastguard, the RNLI team returned to the lifeboat and headed back to Looe, where the vessel was recovered and the crew stood down.
The incident highlighted the importance of quick action and awareness around the coast, with members of the public playing a vital role in assisting before the lifeboat arrived.
The RNLI is reminding visitors to take extra care when enjoying the sea, particularly outside lifeguarded hours. Seaton beach is patrolled by RNLI lifeguards every day during the summer season between 10am and 6pm.
The charity continues to urge anyone heading out on paddleboards, kayaks or other watercraft to carry appropriate safety equipment and avoid putting themselves or others at unnecessary risk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.