SEVEN of the best beaches to visit in Cornwall during a heatwave have been selected by those in the know – the local journalists writing for this newspaper and its website.
With the heat persisting in the county, we’ve put together our own guide to the best beaches to go to when you need to cool down.
Editor Zoe Uglow says: “Living in ‘land-locked’ Lanson (Launceston), it is easy to forget how fortunate we are to live in proximity to the coast.
“In around 30 minutes, you can find yourself on the golden stretch of wild sand known as Widemouth Bay. It has everything a beach could need; rockpools for exploring, sand and pebbles to create magnificent castles and calm westerly waters for a refreshing after-work swim.
“As soon as the call lands in the family group chat: ‘Anyone want to meet at Widemouth?’, you know the answer is a resounding ‘Yes!’.
“But be brave, you’ll need to dodge a jellyfish or two at this time of year!”
Reporter Mark Stevens says: “Just around the corner from Land’s End, Sennen beach is one of Cornwall’s finest stretches of golden sand. Almost a mile long, the sweeping beach is famed for its crystal-clear waters, Atlantic surf and breath-taking coastal scenery.
”Lifeguards patrol the beach during the summer, making it a popular destination for both surfers and families. When the tide is out, there’s plenty of space to relax, play or take a stroll towards neighbouring Gwynver Beach along the sand or on the South West Coast Path.
“With cafes, shops, pubs and restaurants just steps from the beach, plus spectacular views from Pedn-men-du headland, Sennen offers the perfect Cornish seaside escape.
“Meanwhile, Polkerris in St Austell Bay is a picture-perfect family beach where a sheltered sandy cove meets crystal-clear waters and a fun-filled atmosphere. Ideal for swimming, paddleboarding and kayaking, it’s also famous with thrill-seekers who love jumping from the harbour wall into the sea at high tide.
“Surrounded by beautiful coastline, dramatic cliffs and the nearby Fowey estuary, it’s a fantastic place to explore or simply relax on the sand.
“After a day on the beach, enjoy an ice cream from the Hungry Sailor Cafe, a pint at the beachfront Rashleigh Inn or fresh seafood and wood-fired pizzas at Sam’s on the Beach. Polkerris is a true Cornish coastal gem for all ages.”
Reporter Aaron Greenaway says: “When it comes to choosing the best beaches, there are many candidates that spoil for choice. My favourite is the vast beach at Polzeath which has space for everyone in the busy summer season. Then, when the skies begin to darken, Polzeath betrays its true secret – its striking beauty. There are very few accessible places that can strike such a beautiful sight when the sunsets are stunning.
“Just up the road from Polzeath, is the hidden gem of Lundy Bay, a real oasis of calm in a world gone mad and I would recommend exploring it after visiting Polzeath.”
Reporter James Davies says: “When researching the region’s best beaches, West Cornwall often takes the spotlight. Influencers, magazines and travel experts all overlooking some of the incredible beaches available further north in the Duchy.
“Summerleaze beach in Bude is, to me, maybe one of the most perfect beaches in the region. Like so many others in Cornwall, it has perfect sand and sea, however, what makes it stand out above the rest is its community.
“Surfers, paddleboarders, and swimmers all make Summerleaze what it is, a hive of passion and joy. All of which shines in one of the beach’s key features – the sea pool. A space for people of all ages to come together and enjoy sea swimming in a controlled and supportive environment, perfect for learning to swim, paddleboard or kayak, it’s something which places Summerleaze as a beach among some of Cornwall’s very best.”
Reporter Warren Wilkins says: “Fistral Beach at Newquay is my happy place. Growing up in Truro, I stated bodyboarding there in the mid-1980s. A group of school friends would travel the hour-plus bus journey for a day at the beach.
“I had great times attending events like the Radio One roadshows, world amateur surfing championships and Boardmasters when the world’s best surfers came to town, though I nearly drowned when warming up as a competitor at a national championship.
“From my teenage years, I have a great memory of DJ-ing at a Surfers Against Sewage Ocean Festival there. I rekindled my love for Fistral when I started working at the Newquay Voice in 2002.
“It was so great to be able to jump in the water after a day’s work, either bodyboarding, kayaking and snorkelling, which would wash any stress away.
“It’s also the place where I took my children to paddle, the place my dog loved to run on the sands and the place I proposed to my wife, got married and had my wedding reception with Night Surf contest fireworks as the backdrop.
“What I love about Fistral is it’s never the same. High tide it’s like a playground and low tide there is such an expanse of beach.
“I’ve been bodyboarding around the world but nothing beats dropping into a wave at Fistral when there is a big swell and getting a barrel if I’m lucky.
“I’ve had the opportunity of surfing there with the Tongan rugby team and world bodyboard champion Jeff Hubbard from Hawaii. It’s given so much. So many happy memories.”
Reporter Andrew Townsend says: “My top pick for cooling down on a hot day has to be Mawgan Porth beach. Once you’re out in the Atlantic breakers, the oppressive heat is forgotten.
“The waves here have tremendous power and you have to take care but it is great fun to bodyboard at this beach.
“When the tide is out there is an enormous expanse of sand and some dank caves to explore – very inviting on a hot day.
“There is also a river to paddle in as well as warm sandy pools.”
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