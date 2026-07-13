THE Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) is now leading the investigation into the suspected murder of Ann Widdecombe.
Specialist officers from across the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) network have been working alongside colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police since the murder investigation was launched last week — and have now confirmed they are to lead from here on out.
It comes after the announcement that the 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on July 11, has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
CTPSE have confirmed it will continue to work closely with colleagues from the Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team and across the Counter Terrorism Policing network in an effort to establish the full circumstances of the incident which led to this murder investigation.
Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said: “Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation.
“We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.
“Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police.
“We would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of the investigation.”
Officers were called to Ms Widdecombe’s home at Haytor, Devon, by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday, July 9.
The 78-year-old Miss Widdecombe was located deceased within the property having sustained serious injuries. It is believed
A 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday 11 July.
The man in custody has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have any information that could help the investigation to get in touch.
Any relevant information, images or footage can be reported via the Major Incident Public Portal mipp.police.uk/operation/50DC26S51-PO1 or to Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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