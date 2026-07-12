The arrest was carried out with the assistance of officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police.
Investigators said Ann Widdecombe's family have been informed of the latest development and continue to receive support from specially trained officers.
In a press briefing held on Sunday morning, Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said: “At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident. And at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder. We retain primacy of this investigation and Detectives remain open minded about any potential motive, but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated.
“A cordon is still in place as officers continue enquiries at the scene, and we anticipate this will be the case for the next few days. The local community can also expect to see a heightened police presence in the coming weeks to provide reassurance – however I wish to reassure you that we do not have any information to suggest there is any wider threat to the public.
“We are grateful to our colleagues in South Yorkshire and they will continue to support us as our investigation continues.
“Over the past few days, we have received in excess of 120 reports of information into our Major Incident Public Portal. We thank those who have reported their information to us and ask anyone who has not yet submitted relevant information to us, to do so as a priority.
“We are aware of online and public speculation, particularly with regard to motive – again I urge people not to share or engage with speculation. It is unhelpful and distressing to Miss Widdecombe’s friends and family and potentially harmful to our investigation.
“We understand that there is a huge appetite for information – but progressing and protecting the integrity of our investigation is paramount. We recognise that there is still some way to go in this case and the release of any information will continue to be a decision made on an operational basis.
“I would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of our investigation.”
Anyone with relevant information, images or footage is asked to submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Police say further updates will be released when operationally appropriate as the investigation continues.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.